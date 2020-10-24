LisaRaye McCoy Joins OnlyFans, Promises to Post ‘Everything’

Instagram

The ‘Cocktails With Queens’ co-host announces her venture on the pay-per-view social media where she is expected to share exclusive contents which Instagram ‘aint ready for.’

LisaRaye McCoy becomes the latest celebrity to join X-rated social media OnlyFans. The 53-year-old television personality announced her new venture to online followers on Instagram. She promised to post “everything insta aint ready for!” in her “no haters allowed” page.

The “Cocktails With Queens” co-host was sick and tired of Instagram as she explained why she joined the X-rated site. “When I post on Instagram, by the time I scroll through all the haters and the negative people and the naysayers and folks that got some kind of negative opinion or whatever, it makes me exhausted,” she explained.

She went on to say she had a lot of special stuff and behind-the-scenes tidbits to share. “If I could have a place that only MY people come to. Only MY fans, only MY likes, only MY members, only MY people that mess with me…you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page,” she claimed.

LisaRaye McCoy joins the likes of Blac Chyna, Cardi B, Amber Rose, Bella Thorne, Jordyn Woods, Austin Mahone, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Aaron Carter, Blueface, YouTube star Tana Mongeau, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shea Coulee, and “Real Housewives” members Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley on the pay-per-view social media.

Rumor has it, Cardi B and Blac Chyna each earned $8 million a month on the adult site. Meanwhile, former Disney darling Bella Thorne allegedly made $1 million in just one day after launching her account back in August, sparking controversy as she’s accused by sex workers of harming their income.

Meanwhile, former teen star Austin Mahone explained his adult venture, “I feel like I’ve reached an age and a point in my career where I’m ready to mix it up and be more open with my fans. I’m excited to show my fans a different side of me than they may be used seeing on my other social media accounts.”