LisaRaye Joins Onlyfans . . . Just As Explicit Video Of Her LEAKS!

Actress & FOX Soul’s talk show “Cocktails With Queens” co-host LisaRaye McCoy has officially announced that she’s joining OnlyFans – where she’ll be posting, in her own words, “everything.” confirmed this news report.

And this could be perfect timing for LisaRaye. You see earlier today, an old video, showing a scene of LisaRaye dancing in the movie Players Club went viral on Twitter. The graphic and explicit scene, actually got LisaRaye trending on Twitter fro a few hours:

LINK TO VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC

Celebrities have been flocking to the platform for a way to share their “intimate moments” with the masses for a small monthly fee.

The results have seen those with large social media followings racking up millions in quick cash, so it’s no real surprise that veteran actress LisaRaye McCoy is the latest Hollywood vixen to join a burgeoning community of content creators. What that content is exactly, well, you’ve got to pay to see.

ully. “If I could have a place that only my people come to, only my fans, only my likes, only my members, only my people that mess with me — you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page,” she explained. Then she told fans that she plans on posting “everything.”

LisaRaye is now offering a $20 per month subscription, a $54 for three month bundle and a $102 for a six month bundle.

Watch the clip below, where she explains why she joined Onlyfans: