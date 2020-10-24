LisaRaye Joins Onlyfans . . . Just As Explicit Video Of Her LEAKS!

Bradley Lamb
Actress & FOX Soul’s talk show “Cocktails With Queens” co-host LisaRaye McCoy has officially announced that she’s joining OnlyFans – where she’ll be posting, in her own words, “everything.” confirmed this news report.

And this could be perfect timing for LisaRaye. You see earlier today, an old video, showing a scene of LisaRaye dancing in the movie Players Club went viral on Twitter. The graphic and explicit scene, actually got LisaRaye trending on Twitter fro a few hours:

LINK TO VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC

Celebrities have been flocking to the platform for a way to share their “intimate moments” with the masses for a small monthly fee. 

