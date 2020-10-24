Roommates, social media is still debating and in an uproar regarding Saweetie’s latest comments about men being required to buy their ladies a Birkin bag. Practically everyone has weighed in on the topic including fellow celebrities like Lil Yachty—who commenting on the “fake” Birkin bags that have recently been going around.

Earlier this week, Saweetie set off a fierce debate when she made a comment about Birkin bags. While on live during her single release party and Quavo in the background, she stated, “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n***a back to the streets, OH-KAY!”

Welp, now Lil Yachty has officially entered the chat and offered up his opinion. Taking to his Instagram stories, Yachty simply posted “Lotta fake Birkins I see lol.” Almost immediately, fans wanted to know who he was referring to and began to put their own guesses in.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGuyPN_hiZt/

However, Lil Yachty was definitely not the only one with an opinion. While the overwhelming consensus on social media seemed to be calling out Saweetie for being overly materialistic, she did have a small group of fans who agreed with her assessment of her man’s financial requirements.

If you’ve been keeping up, then you’re probably already aware that Saweetie has a collection of Birkin bags largely gifted to her by her boyfriend Quavo. She apparently loves her bags so much that she made a skit on social media about how much they mean to her.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Lil Yachty Spots The “Fakes” As He Weighs In On Saweetie’s Recent Birkin Bag Debate appeared first on The Shade Room.