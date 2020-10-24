Latest Covid-19 numbers: 18 944 deaths, 714 246 cases and a 90% recovery rate

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
  • As of October, South Africa has recorded a total of 714 246 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
  • The death toll has risen to 18 944.
  • A total of 644 641 recoveries have been recorded, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

As of October, South Africa has recorded a total of 714 246 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as 18 944 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

This, according to the daily Covid-19 media statement published on Saturday evening by Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize.

Gauteng remained the most affected province with a total of 226 963 confirmed cases which accounted for 31.8% of the total cases in the country.

Limpopo was the least affected province with a total of 17 173 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Confirmed cases by province:

A screenshot of the confirmed Covid-19 cases per province as of October 2020.

The minister also announced a further 53 Covid-19 related deaths of which 10 occurred in the past 48 hours.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18 944,” Mkhize said.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients.”

A total of 644 641 recoveries had been recorded which translated to a 90% recovery rate.

Deaths by province:

Covid-19 stats

A screenshot of the Covid-19 related deaths by province as of October 2020.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR