Late Auburn touchdown seals comeback win over Ole Miss

Auburn Athletics

Photo: Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

OXFORD, Miss. – Bo Nix hit Seth Williams for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 to play to give Auburn a 35-28 come-from-behind win Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Trailing by one point, Auburn drove 80 yards on six plays, the Tigers’ fifth long scoring drive of the game. Nix and Williams connected again for a two-point conversion pass that gave Auburn a seven-point lead.

Ole Miss drove to Auburn’s 29 with 3 seconds remaining, but Jordyn Peters intercepted the game’s final play on which Ole Miss was penalized for passing beyond the line of scrimmage.

Early In the third quarter Roger McCreary tackled Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan for a 4-yard-loss on a fake field goal after a special teams miscue had given the Rebels a short field.

After an Auburn punt, Ole Miss drove 89 yards on three plays, scoring on Matt Corral’s 10-yard run to lead 21-14 at the 7:09 mark of the third quarter.

Auburn answered with a 10-play, 88-yard game-tying drive. Bigsby ran for 19 yards on third-and-2, then Nix rolled right and threw high down the middle to Seth Williams, who hauled in the pass at the Ole Miss 1-yard line. Shaun Shivers scored on the next play for a 21-21 tie with 2:57 to play in the third quarter.

The Tigers’ defense delivered a key stop when Smoke Monday sacked Corral on third-and-5 to force an Ole Miss punt.

The Tigers then drove 80 yards on 11 plays to take the lead. Nix twice completed passes on third downs, first to Williams, then to John Samuel Shenker. Bigby stiff-armed a defender on an 18-yard touchdown run.

Auburn was unable to cleanly convert the snap and hold, resulting in a 27-21 lead.

Ole Miss drove for a touchdown to take a 28-27 lead with 5:43 to play, setting the stage for Auburn’s game-winning drive.

Two touchdown drives by each team led to a 14-14 halftime tie. After both teams went three-and-out on their opening possessions, the Rebels drove to Auburn’s 4-yard line before Roger McCreary ended the threat with his second end zone interception of the season.

The Tigers then drove 95 yards on 14 plays with Tank Bigsby capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown to give Auburn a 7-0 lead.

The Rebels answered with 75-yard drive to tie it at 7-7 on Matt Corral’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore with 13:46 remaining in the half.

Auburn responded with a 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive. Shaun Shivers crossed midfield with runs of 14 and 12 yards. On third-and-4, Nix hit Seth Williams on a slant, with Williams hurdling an Ole Miss defender to gain 21 yards.

Nix scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to give Auburn a 14-7 at the 9:11 mark of the second quarter.

The Rebels then drove 78 yards on 16 plays, converting on fourth-and-5 before scoring on Corral’s quarterback run for a 14-14 tie with 3:35 left in the half.

After back-to-back road games, the Tigers return to Jordan-Hare Stadium next Saturday vs. LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT.