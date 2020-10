Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin seemed to have every right to be angry after a controversial call cost his team dearly on Saturday.

The Rebels held a 28-27 lead over the Auburn Tigers with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter. After Ole Miss’ go-ahead score, Auburn return man Shaun Shivers appeared to clearly touch the ensuing kickoff as it bounced past him. Despite this, the play was ruled a touchback. That meant Auburn kept the ball, and ultimately rallied for a 35-28 win.