Kaepernick to be inducted into Univ. of Nevada’s Hall of Fame

Kaepernick started for the Wolf Pack from 2006-10 before being selected by the 49ers in the second round of the NFL Draft.

He finished his career at Nevada as a two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year; only player in college football with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 yards rushing; and 59 rushing touchdowns, which, at the time, was tied for the most by a quarterback in FBS history.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the induction ceremony for the 2020 class will be delayed. Former football players and Kaepernick teammates Vai Taua and Dontay Mach and former basketball players Luke Babbitt, Armon Johnson and Dellena Criner also will be inducted into Nevada’s HoF.