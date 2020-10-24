Jon Bon Jovi does what he can at Biden rally

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi gave a small concert at a drive-in rally in eastern Pennsylvania for Joe Biden on Saturday, performing three songs and praising Biden’s response to the coronavirus.

The rocker took the stage in Dallas, Pennsylvania, wearing a black face mask that he peeled off to play acoustic versions of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home?,” “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Do What You Can,” which was recently released and dedicated to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bon Jovi also pulled out notes to praise Biden, saying, “I wrote my comments down because I’ve never played at a drive-in with all the horns honking, so it’s a little different.”

The rocker added that “Joe knows that masks are not a sign of weakness, they’re a sign of strength.”

Delivering a speech a short later as hundreds of cars honked their horns in approval, Biden said that Bon Jovi has “always gone wherever I’ve asked him” and called him a friend and “national treasure.”

Biden held two drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday and has said for months he expects to win a state that could play a critical role in deciding next month’s election.

Amid a campaign season now largely void of its typical star-studded in-person concerts, Jon Bon Jovi urges Biden supporters to vote “for a man of empathy, character and experience.” pic.twitter.com/jWkJ990R6a — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October , 2020

Biden noted on the podcast that some unions have endorsed his economic plan to retrofit infrastructure to make it more environmentally friendly. He said that can create “millions” of new, green jobs.