John Cena Gave Eric Andre Concussion in TV Stunt Gone Wrong

WENN

The wrestler-turned-actor accidentally injured the ‘Eric Andre Show’ host and sent the comedian to the hospital with a concussion during a visit to his Adult Swim show.

–

John Cena inadvertently gave Eric Andre a concussion when he appeared as a guest on the forthcoming season of the star’s show.

The 37-year-old comedian told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the wrestler-turned-actor appears on season five of “The Eric Andre Show” but, following a stunt gone wrong, Andre found himself in the hospital seeking medical care.

“John Cena did the stunt right, but we prepped for the stunt wrong,” he explained while a clip was shown of the 43-year-old former WWE star throwing Andre into a bookcase.

“That metal came over and clocked me in the head, and I got concussed,” he explained. “I got concussed, and I went to the hospital … immediately.”

Andre joked, “I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny (bump) on the side of my head. They did a CAT scan, and I haven’t been able to speak English since.” He additionally quipped, “I memorized this interview phonetically, actually.”





Season five of “The Eric Andre Show” will premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday (25Oct20). The other guests on the show include Judy Greer, Blake Griffin, Luis Guzman, Omarion, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, and Jai Rodriguez.

The filming completed before the lockdown. He hinted at how he would catch his guests off guard as he previously said, “We would very reluctantly or not at all tell the celebrity guests the name of the show so that they’d just come in blind.”

The show returned four years after season 4 concluded in October 2016. It arrived on the heels of Andre’s stand-up special, “Legalize Everything“, which has been made available for stream on Netflix.