Jennifer Lawrence Confronted Anderson Cooper Over Oscars Fall

I’m sure you remember when Jennifer Lawrence went viral in 2013 after she fell walking up the stairs to receive her Oscar.
It was her first Oscar win — for Best Actress in Silver Linings Playbook, where she gave an incredible performance alongside Bradley Cooper.
Well, last week, Jennifer was on Heather McMahan’s podcast, Absolutely Not, where she opened up about the viral moment.
Jennifer said she was super nervous about the potential of winning. “I was very nervous, and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech.”
“I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out, and they call my name, and I’m elated and I’m in shock.”
“And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank.”
Jennifer said at first, she was very sensitive about the situation and didn’t appreciate when Anderson Cooper said she faked the fall.
“I saw him on CNN three days later saying, ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech.”
“I saw him at a Christmas party, and I let him know. My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes,” Jennifer said.
“He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know?'”
“He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know, and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up — he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”
Well, at least we now know — the fall was real, and Jennifer is not playing when it comes to the validity of it.
Here’s to hoping she wins another Oscar to redeem herself!
