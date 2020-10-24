Jay-Z Seeks to Redefine Marijuana Use With His New Cannabis Brand

https://www.beyonce.com/

The ‘Run This Town’ rapper teams up with California-based weed company Caliva to launch his own weed line called Monogram, after joining the company as Chief Brand Strategist in 2019.

Jay-Z is growing his multi-million empire with marijuana business. The 50-year-old rapper and music mogul has announced that he is launching his own cannabis line called Monogram in a joint venture with Caliva, a California-based weed company.

The line debuted its website and Instagram account on Friday, October 23. According to a press release, “With its careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality, Monogram seeks to redefine what cannabis means to consumers today.”

With “Refining Standards, Redefining Growth” as its motto, the brand further explains its goal on the website, “Monogram marks a new chapter in cannabis defined by dignity, care and consistency. It is a collective effort to bring you the best, and a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means.” It adds, “Progress is endless.”

It’s unclear, though, when Monogram products will be available in dispensaries, and whether or not they will just be available in California or other states where marijuana is legal. The company also plans to launch a “best in class e-commerce platform dedicated exclusively to its singular product line.”

This, however, isn’t Jay’s first time venturing into weed business. In July 2019, he joined Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist, striking a deal for a multi-year partnership to help out with creative decisions, outreach efforts and strategy.

In the said position, Jay also makes use of his role to focus on social justice issues surrounding legalization, such as improving representation and participation of previously incarcerated people who are still being kept out of the legal weed business in large numbers.

Jay is the latest rapper who has launched his own cannabis brand. Snoop Dogg‘s weed brand Leafs by Snoop debuted in 2015, Drake teamed up with Canopy Growth Corp. on More Life Growth Company, a legal cannabis producer based in his hometown of Toronto, in 2019, while 2 Chainz partnered with Green Street Agency and Mazel Management Group to launch his own company, The Gas Cannabis Co., last year.