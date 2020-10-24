Jaxon Smith-Njigba defies physics for first TD of career

Have a day, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The Ohio State freshman wide receiver reeled in the first touchdown catch of his Buckeyes career against Nebraska on Saturday, and it was unbelievably impressive.
Smith-Njigba committed to Ohio State after finishing the recruiting cycle with a five-star rating out of Rockwall High School in Texas. He was the fifth-ranked player in the state of Texas and compiled 5,346 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns in 44 career games.
In 13 games as a senior, he reeled in 104 catches for 2,094 yards and 35 touchdowns.
If his first collegiate touchdown catch is any indication of how he’ll perform throughout his career at Ohio State, then Buckeyes fans certainly are in for a treat.
