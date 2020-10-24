Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda launches his own crypto By Cointelegraph

Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda launches his own crypto
A Japanese professional soccer player is launching his own cryptocurrency to boost fan engagement.
Keisuke Honda, former Japan midfielder and currently a captain of the Brazilian professional league team Botafogo, has launched his own token to build new connections with his fans, Cointelegraph Japan reported on Oct. 22.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.