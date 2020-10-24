Italy reports new daily coronavirus total, further curbs likely By

Matilda Coleman
The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan

MILAN () – Italy reported a further record daily total of 19,644 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the government considered further restrictions to contain the resurgence of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he wants to avoid a repeat of the blanket lockdown which helped curb the disease earlier in the year but a number of regions have imposed overnight curfews and the government is expected to announce further measures soon.

Late on Friday, crowds in the southern city of Naples clashed with police in protest against the nighttime curfew ordered in the Campania region.

