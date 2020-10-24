Kim Lyons / The Verge:
Italy launches an investigation into Telegram bots that make fake nudes from women’s photos, after researchers found 100K+ images shared on its public channels — The bots were found to be generating fake nude images of unsuspecting women,nbsp; — The Italian Data Protection Authority has started …
Italy launches an investigation into Telegram bots that make fake nudes from women's photos, after researchers found 100K+ images shared on its public channels (Kim Lyons/The Verge)
Kim Lyons / The Verge: