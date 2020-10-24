Italy launches an investigation into Telegram bots that make fake nudes from women's photos, after researchers found 100K+ images shared on its public channels (Kim Lyons/The Verge)

Kim Lyons / The Verge:

Italy launches an investigation into Telegram bots that make fake nudes from women’s photos, after researchers found 100K+ images shared on its public channels  —  The bots were found to be generating fake nude images of unsuspecting women,nbsp; —  The Italian Data Protection Authority has started …

