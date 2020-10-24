Ireland Baldwin Encourages Women to Vote in Presidential Election Using Topless Photo

Instagram

In a cheeky shot she shared on social media, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger uses ‘I voted’ stickers as nipple pasties when standing half-naked in a swimming pool.

Alec Baldwin‘s model daughter Ireland Baldwin has gone topless on Instagram to encourage followers to vote in the U.S. presidential election.

The busty blonde, whose mother is actress Kim Basinger, posed half-naked as she stood in a swimming pool, wearing a pair of trousers and using two stickers reading, “I voted”, as nipple pasties.

“voting is cool and so are disproportionate boobs,” she captioned the cheeky shot.

Ireland Baldwin, who turned 25 on Friday, October 23, isn’t the only celebrity to shed their clothes to get out the vote – “The Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo, supermodel Naomi Campbell, comedian Chris Rock, “Frozen (2013)” actor Josh Gad, and funnywomen Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman recently disrobed for a campaign warning U.S. citizens about “naked” ballots, instructing them on how to properly fill out and send mail-in ballots before the election on November 3.

This is not the first time for Ireland to use her body to share important messages. Back in July, she stripped off to urge all women to respect their bodies. The model, who once battled anorexia, shared an empowered Independence Day message via Twitter on Thursday, July 04 as she posed naked on a beach with her arms in the air. She added the caption: “Yoooo!!! Love your body. Respect your body.”

“Breathe fresh air. Be happy. Laugh it all off. Spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them. Some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously… and it’s so not worth it,” she added.