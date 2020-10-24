Home Business Iran’s leader urges penalties for COVID offenders By

Iran’s leader urges penalties for COVID offenders By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran

() – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Saturday for strict punishments for violators of COVID-19 restrictions as the Middle East’s hardest-hit nation battled a third wave.

Latest officials figures showed the coronavirus had killed 32,320 Iranians and infected 562,705, with 5,814 new cases and 335 fatalities in the previous 24 hours.

Taking a swipe at arch-foe the United States, Khamenei said Iran must enforce curbs better and end disputes between institutions over the pandemic.

“Some countries, such as the United States, have the worst kind of management … Such behaviours and insults are the way of Americans who embarrass themselves in debates and press briefings in front of the world,” he said.

“But we must try to do our best because it has to do with people’s lives and health, their safety and economy.”

Khamenei, quoted by state TV and IRNA news agency at a coronavirus taskforce meeting, urged stricter controls of entry points, inter-city traffic and public spaces.

“Those who commit major violations of health regulations should be severely penalized,” he said.

New restrictions in the capital Tehran, including having state employees work every other day, begin on Monday, while other curbs will also apply to 43 other towns and cities.

([email protected]; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©