Indiana upsets Penn State after favorable call in OT

Indiana upset Penn State 36-35 in overtime on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, thanks to a favorable call on a wild two-point conversion.

Penn State got the ball first in overtime and scored a touchdown. The Nittany Lions kicked an extra point to go up 35-28.

Indiana responded with a touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to Whop Philyor. Then the Hoosiers made the bold decision to go for two to win the game.

Penix Jr. scrambled after feeling some pressure and rushed toward the end zone. He then dived to the pylon and touched it with the ball.