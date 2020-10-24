Iggy Azalea Sparks Playboi Carti Breakup Rumors With Shady Posts

Instagram

Fans are convinced that the Australian femcee and her rapper boyfriend have gone their separate ways as one of the posts she shares on Instagram Stories reads, ‘You lost a real 1!!!’

–

It looks like Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti‘s relationship has come to an end. The female emcee sparked the speculation after she took to Instagram Stories on Friday, October 23 to share several posts that seemingly directed towards her rapper boyfriend.

Iggy began by saying, “You lost a real 1!!!” before following it up with a post that read, “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone!!” Not stopping there, she then returned to the photo-sharing site to post several puking emoticons.

<br />

Iggy did not name names or further detail her issues, though people were convinced that it must have something to do with Carti and concluded that their romance might have ended. A convinced fan said on Twitter, “carti and iggy broke up? well now iggy will go back to aussies so.” Someone else wrote, “Okay but if iggy actually broke up with carti this time ima be sad cuz they cute. Butttt what if she finally makes breakup sad songs again those are always her best. of course I want iggy to be happy but I love me some sad iggy.”

There was also an individual who commented, “from this it looks like Iggy and Carti ain’t together anymore,” while some others were celebrating because they believed Carti would release his new album sooner if they broke up.

Iggy and Carti started dating in late 2018. In December, they moved into a new home in Atlanta together. Despite already dating for more than a year, the pair have been pretty low key when it comes to their relationship.

Recently, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Onyx Carter. In an Instagram post confirming the birth of their son, Iggy announced that she’s going to keep his son’s life private. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” she declared.