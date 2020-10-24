Iggy Azalea Confirms Split From Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea went off the grid early this year after rumors spread like wildfire that she was pregnant with her first child! Just a few months later, she hit the ‘gram to reveal she had given birth to a baby boy, and she has just announced to her fans that she will be raising her child on her own.

Iggy initially hit the ‘gram with a few vague messages about loyalty, and losiing the “real” thing in your life, but she has just confirmed that she is no longer in a relationship with Playboi Carti.

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone I’m not in a relationship,” she confirms.

Iggy revealed that she had given birth to a baby boy back in June and said she plans to keep his life fairly private.

“I have son,” she wrote on Instagram. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant to the world.”

Iggy and Carti’s relationship had its share of ups and downs, as Iggy had posted that she was single on social media back in December. The two, however, reconciled shortly after.

Carti has yet to comment on the situation.

We wish Iggy the best on this motherhood journey!

