In an interview with Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, the ‘No Mediocre’ rapper is confused over how people can take his line on ‘We Did It Big’ as a diss directed at the Canadian superstar.

T.I. recently made headlines when he confirmed the story of his late friend, Terrance Beasley a.k.a. Cap, urinating Drake at a private movie screening via his new album “The L.I.B.R.A”. People were convinced that the “No Mediocre” rapper was dissing the Canadian superstar with the lines, but he has since insisted in an interview that he was not throwing jabs at him.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio with Ebro Darden, T.I. made it clear he had no malicious intent with the lines, saying that he was mad at Cap when that happened. He said, “I shut all that s**t down. I didn’t wanna be part of something that was a harmless incident. … I didn’t want it to be weaponized against anybody … I was pissed off at my partner when it happened … The wildest s**t I’ve ever seen before in my f**king life. You know what I’m saying?”

“But that s**t, I ain’t had no malicious intent,” the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star added. “I just don’t see how it could ever be taken as a diss. I don’t see how that could be. That would be someone allowing their emotions to manipulate them, if so.”

T.I. confirmed the long-running rumors on track “We Did It Big” featuring John Legend. “Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case,” he raps. “While I’m fightin’ my own, somehow got you home/ So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake, s**t/F**k it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

Drake apparently did not appreciate what his fellow rapper revealed on the song because days after his album hit the store, T.I. is no longer on the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker’s following list on Instagram.