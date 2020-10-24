Hilary Duff Pregnant With Third Child

Omgomgomgomg, Hilary Duff is pregnant!
The Younger star revealed the news on Saturday in a cute Instagram post.
“We are growing!!! Mostly me…” the 33-year-old captioned the Boomerang of her husband, Matthew Koma, rubbing her baby bump.
This will be Hilary’s third child. She and Matt — who got married last December — are already parents to 2-year-old daughter, Banks.
Hilary is also a mom to 8-year-old son, Luca, who she shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.
Congrats to the growing family!!
