Hilary Duff Pregnant With Third Child

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Omgomgomgomg, Hilary Duff is pregnant!


Presley Ann / Getty Images

The Younger star revealed the news on Saturday in a cute Instagram post.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me…” the 33-year-old captioned the Boomerang of her husband, Matthew Koma, rubbing her baby bump.

This will be Hilary’s third child. She and Matt — who got married last December — are already parents to 2-year-old daughter, Banks.

Hilary is also a mom to 8-year-old son, Luca, who she shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Congrats to the growing family!!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR