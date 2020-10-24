Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

This is what dreams are made of!

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Hilary Duff revealed some big news: She and husband Matthew Koma are expecting another child!

The couple posted matching Boomerangs on Instagram of Matthew rubbing Hilary’s pregnant belly to share their announcement.

“We are growing!!!” Hilary wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Mostly me …”

Matthew, a songwriter who has worked on hits like Zedd‘s “Clarity,” also made a joke in the caption.

“lol quarantine was fun,” he said. “Baby #3 – 2021”

This is Hilary and Matthew’s second baby together. Their daughter, Banks Violet, was born in October 2018.

The Younger star shares her son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The two split in 2014 after four years of marriage.

Hilary and Matthew first started dating in 2017. Though they started their family the following year with their daughter Banks, the couple did not get engaged until 2019. They tied the knot in December of that year, in an intimate backyard ceremony.