Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in November 2020

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.
CBC Gem is available on iOS and Android. It’s free to download and offers a free version. You can also sign up for CBC Gem Premium for $4.99 per month and the first is free.
Read on for the full break-down of new content coming to CBC Gem in November.
November 6th
- Africa with Ade Adepitan
- Escape to the Chateau: season 7 (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan: season 2
- Sing Me A Lullaby — begins streaming Friday
- Underfire: The Untold Story of PFC Tony Vaccaro
- You Are What You Act
November 7th
- Trouble in the Garden (CBC Film)
November 13th
- Das Boot: season 2 (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
- The Fireflies Are Gone
- Almost Almost Famous
- Mohawk Girls: season 5
November 20th
- Defending the Guilty
- Kenny & Spenny: Pandemic
- Death and Sickness
- Into the Forest
- Diamond Tongues
November 27th
- Noughts & Crosses (Exclusive Canadian Premiere)
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: season 1
- The Life-Sized City: season 1
- Khoya
- Fear of Dancing
- Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (Hot Docs 2020 Official Selection)
- Taming of the Queue
- Travel Man’s Greatest Trips
Coming up in December
- The Detectorists: season 2
- India’s Wild Karnataka
- Quiz
- Holiday Collection