Here’s a look at the 77 communities in the red zone this week

A total of 77 Massachusetts communities now have the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, 14 more than last week, according to new data released on Thursday.

And now the state is also delineating communities with an asterisk that have a higher education institution, long-term care facility, or correctional facility that has had more than 10 confirmed cases within the last two weeks, and if those case counts make up more than 30 percent of the total cases for the city or town where it’s located for the same period.

As a result, towns in the red zone like Middleton and North Andover are now marked with an asterisk for their respective outbreaks at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction and Merrimack College. Chelmsford and Milton are the other red-zone towns marked with an asterisk this week.

Communities color-coded red have had more than eight cases per 100,000 residents of COVID-19 on average per day over the last two weeks. Communities in yellow have had between four and eight cases per 100,000 residents on average per day over the same period. Communities in green have had less than four cases per 100,000 residents on average per day, and those in gray have had less than five cases total for the last two weeks.

Here’s a look at each of the communities in the red zone this week:

1. Middleton*

Average daily incidence rate: 61.6 per 100,000

Case count: 89

Tests conducted: 1,273

Positive tests: 113

Positivity rate: 8.88 percent

2. Lawrence

Average daily incidence rate: 45.9 per 100,000

Case count: 567

Tests conducted: 9,175

Positive tests: 752

Positivity rate: 8.2 percent

3. Chelsea

Average daily incidence rate: 28.4 per 100,000

Case count: 150

Tests conducted: 5,043

Positive tests: 185

Positivity rate: 3.67 percent

4. Revere

Average daily incidence rate: 27 per 100,000

Case count: 230

Tests conducted: 6,238

Positive tests: 292

Positivity rate: 4.68 percent

5. Everett

Average daily incidence rate: 23.4 per 100,000

Case count: 159

Tests conducted: 4,580

Positive tests: 197

Positivity rate: 4.3 percent

6. Kingston

Average daily incidence rate: 21.6 per 100,000

Case count: 41

Tests conducted: 1,279

Positive tests: 50

Positivity rate: 3.91 percent

7. Webster

Average daily incidence rate: 20.4 per 100,000

Case count: 49

Tests conducted: 1,596

Positive tests: 63

Positivity rate: 3.95 percent

8. Marlborough

Average daily incidence rate: 19.9 per 100,000

Case count: 121

Tests conducted: 3,958

Positive tests: 136

Positivity rate: 3.44 percent

9. Acushnet

Average daily incidence rate: 19.8 per 100,000

Case count: 29

Tests conducted: 849

Positive tests: 29

Positivity rate: 3.42 percent

10. Buckland (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 19.2 per 100,000

Case count: 5

Tests conducted: 21

Positive tests: 5

Positivity rate: 23.81 percent

10. Gloucester (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 19.2 per 100,000

Case count: 77

Tests conducted: 2,953

Positive tests: 84

Positivity rate: 2.84 percent

12. Methuen

Average daily incidence rate: 18.1 per 100,000

Case count: 136

Tests conducted: 4,520

Positive tests: 183

Positivity rate: 4.05 percent

13. Saugus

Average daily incidence rate: 17.8 per 100,000

Case count: 71

Tests conducted: 2,694

Positive tests: 79

Positivity rate: 2.93 percent

14. Lynn

Average daily incidence rate: 17.3 per 100,000

Case count: 244

Tests conducted: 7,399

Positive tests: 315

Positivity rate: 4.26 percent

15. Wakefield

Average daily incidence rate: 15.6 per 100,000

Case count: 59

Tests conducted: 2,816

Positive tests: 73

Positivity rate: 2.59 percent

16. Hanover

Average daily incidence rate: 15.5 per 100,000

Case count: 31

Tests conducted: 1,148

Positive tests: 40

Positivity rate: 3.48 percent

17. Framingham

Average daily incidence rate: 15.3 per 100,000

Case count: 159

Tests conducted: 7,214

Positive tests: 195

Positivity rate: 2.7 percent

18. Brockton (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 14.7 per 100,000

Case count: 202

Tests conducted: 8,417

Positive tests: 250

Positivity rate: 2.97 percent

18. Hanson (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 14.7 per 100,000

Case count: 22

Tests conducted: 778

Positive tests: 28

Positivity rate: 3.6 percent

20. Chelmsford* (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 13.9 per 100,000

Case count: 70

Tests conducted: 3,014

Positive tests: 88

Positivity rate: 2.92 percent

20. Waltham (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 13.9 per 100,000

Case count: 130

Tests conducted: 20,488

Positive tests: 145

Positivity rate: 0.71 percent

22. Lowell

Average daily incidence rate: 13.3 per 100,000

Case count: 217

Tests conducted: 9,684

Positive tests: 280

Positivity rate: 2.89 percent

23. Haverhill

Average daily incidence rate: 13.1 per 100,000

Case count: 121

Tests conducted: 7,743

Positive tests: 167

Positivity rate: 2.16 percent

. New Bedford

Average daily incidence rate: 13 per 100,000

Case count: 181

Tests conducted: 5,687

Positive tests: 229

Positivity rate: 4.03 percent

25. Abington (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12.7 per 100,000

Case count: 32

Tests conducted: 1,176

Positive tests: 38

Positivity rate: 3.23 percent

25. Holyoke (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12.7 per 100,000

Case count: 73

Tests conducted: 3,446

Positive tests: 86

Positivity rate: 2.5 percent

25. Randolph (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12.7 per 100,000

Case count: 61

Tests conducted: 2,782

Positive tests: 78

Positivity rate: 2.8 percent

25. Rockland (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12.7 per 100,000

Case count: 32

Tests conducted: 1,039

Positive tests: 37

Positivity rate: 3.56 percent

25. Wrentham (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12.7 per 100,000

Case count: 20

Tests conducted: 1,305

Positive tests: 23

Positivity rate: 1.76 percent

30. Raynham

Average daily incidence rate: 12.4 per 100,000

Case count: 26

Tests conducted: 1,060

Positive tests: 27

Positivity rate: 2.55 percent

31. Millville (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12.1 per 100,000

Case count: 6

Tests conducted: 173

Positive tests: 6

Positivity rate: 3.47 percent

31. Worcester (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12.1 per 100,000

Case count: 325

Tests conducted: 38,220

Positive tests: 385

Positivity rate: 1.01 percent

33. Attleboro (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12 per 100,000

Case count: 78

Tests conducted: 3,203

Positive tests: 85

Positivity rate: 2.65 percent

33. Boston (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 12 per 100,000

Case count: 1,166

Tests conducted: 173,409

Positive tests: 1,394

Positivity rate: 0.80 percent

35. Hingham (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 11.7 per 100,000

Case count: 39

Tests conducted: 2,432

Positive tests: 53

Positivity rate: 2.18 percent

35. Lynnfield (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 11.7 per 100,000

Case count: 19

Tests conducted: 1,171

Positive tests: 23

Positivity rate: 1.96 percent

35. Springfield (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 11.7 per 100,000

Case count: 260

Tests conducted: 13,267

Positive tests: 414

Positivity rate: 3.12 percent

38. Berkley

Average daily incidence rate: 11.6 per 100,000

Case count: 11

Tests conducted: 3,95

Positive tests: 17

Positivity rate: 4.3 percent

39. Avon (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 11.4 per 100,000

Case count: 7

Tests conducted: 306

Positive tests: 8

Positivity rate: 2.61 percent

39. Malden (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 11.4 per 100,000

Case count: 108

Tests conducted: 6,391

Positive tests: 136

Positivity rate: 2.13 percent

41. Milton*

Average daily incidence rate: 11.2 per 100,000

Case count: 45

Tests conducted: 5,299

Positive tests: 50

Positivity rate: 0.94 percent

42. Canton (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 11.1 per 100,000

Case count: 36

Tests conducted: 2,323

Positive tests: 38

Positivity rate: 1.64 percent

42. Pembroke (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 11.1 per 100,000

Case count: 29

Tests conducted: 1,140

Positive tests: 33

Positivity rate: 2.89 percent

44. Ashland

Average daily incidence rate: 11 per 100,000

Case count: 30

Tests conducted: 1,537

Positive tests: 34

Positivity rate: 2.21 percent

45. Plymouth (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 10.8 per 100,000

Case count: 94

Tests conducted: 3,759

Positive tests: 115

Positivity rate: 3.06 percent

45. West Bridgewater (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 10.8 per 100,000

Case count: 11

Tests conducted: 691

Positive tests: 11

Positivity rate: 1.59 percent

47. Fairhaven (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 10.7 per 100,000

Case count:

Tests conducted: 1,576

Positive tests: 26

Positivity rate: 1.65 percent

47. Woburn (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 10.7 per 100,000

Case count: 62

Tests conducted: 3,469

Positive tests: 76

Positivity rate: 2.19 percent

49. Winthrop

Average daily incidence rate: 10.6 per 100,000

Case count: 28

Tests conducted: 2,941

Positive tests: 40

Positivity rate: 1.36 percent

50. Fall River

Average daily incidence rate: 10.5 per 100,000

Case count: 131

Tests conducted: 5,642

Positive tests: 167

Positivity rate: 2.96 percent

51. Weymouth

Average daily incidence rate: 10.4 per 100,000

Case count: 82

Tests conducted: 3,638

Positive tests: 96

Positivity rate: 2.64 percent

52. Rochester

Average daily incidence rate: 10.1 per 100,000

Case count: 8

Tests conducted: 342

Positive tests: 8

Positivity rate: 2.34 percent

53. Marshfield (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.9 per 100,000

Case count: 36

Tests conducted: 1,670

Positive tests: 39

Positivity rate: 2.34 percent

53. Mattapoisett (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.9 per 100,000

Case count: 8

Tests conducted: 448

Positive tests: 8

Positivity rate: 1.79 percent

55. Seekonk

Average daily incidence rate: 9.7 per 100,000

Case count: 19

Tests conducted: 774

Positive tests: 20

Positivity rate: 2.58 percent

56. Shrewsbury

Average daily incidence rate: 9.6 per 100,000

Case count: 53

Tests conducted: 3,405

Positive tests: 61

Positivity rate: 1.79 percent

57. Chicopee (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.5 per 100,000

Case count: 76

Tests conducted: 4,090

Positive tests: 95

Positivity rate: 2.32 percent

57. Tyngsborough (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.5 per 100,000

Case count: 16

Tests conducted: 818

Positive tests: 16

Positivity rate: 1.96 percent

57. Hudson (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.5 per 100,000

Case count: 28

Tests conducted: 1,630

Positive tests: 33

Positivity rate: 2.02 percent

60. North Andover*

Average daily incidence rate: 9.4 per 100,000

Case count: 40

Tests conducted: 9,740

Positive tests: 50

Positivity rate: 0.51 percent

61. Boxford (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.3 per 100,000

Case count: 10

Tests conducted: 662

Positive tests: 11

Positivity rate: 1.66 percent

61. Holliston (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.3 per 100,000

Case count: 18

Tests conducted: 1,212

Positive tests: 22

Positivity rate: 1.82 percent

61. Milford (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.3 per 100,000

Case count: 38

Tests conducted: 1,870

Positive tests: 50

Positivity rate: 2.67 percent

61. Oxford (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.3 per 100,000

Case count: 18

Tests conducted: 867

Positive tests: 19

Positivity rate: 2.19 percent

65. Clinton (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.1 per 100,000

Case count: 18

Tests conducted: 902

Positive tests: 21

Positivity rate: 2.33 percent

65. Scituate (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 9.1 per 100,000

Case count: 23

Tests conducted: 1,438

Positive tests: 26

Positivity rate: 1.81 percent

67. Westport

Average daily incidence rate: 9 per 100,000

Case count: 21

Tests conducted: 941

Positive tests: 23

Positivity rate: 2.44 percent

68. East Longmeadow (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 8.9 per 100,000

Case count: 21

Tests conducted: 1,376

Positive tests: 30

Positivity rate: 2.18 percent

68. Leicester (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 8.9 per 100,000

Case count: 14

Tests conducted: 957

Positive tests: 15

Positivity rate: 1.51 percent

68. Westfield (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 8.9 per 100,000

Case count: 52

Tests conducted: 2,537

Positive tests: 57

Positivity rate: 2.25 percent

71. West Newbury

Average daily incidence rate: 8.8 per 100,000

Case count: 5

Tests conducted: 393

Positive tests: 5

Positivity rate: 1.27 percent

72. Middleborough (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 8.5 per 100,000

Case count: 32

Tests conducted: 1,387

Positive tests: 39

Positivity rate: 2.81 percent

72. Somerset (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 8.5 per 100,000

Case count: 22

Tests conducted: 1,282

Positive tests: 25

Positivity rate: 1.95 percent

72. Somerville (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 8.5 per 100,000

Case count: 91

Tests conducted: ,435

Positive tests: 95

Positivity rate: 0.39 percent

72. Monson (tie)

Average daily incidence rate: 8.5 per 100,000

Case count: 10

Tests conducted: 540

Positive tests: 11

Positivity rate: 2.04 percent

76. Swampscott

Average daily incidence rate: 8.3 per 100,000

Case count: 16

Tests conducted: 1,486

Positive tests: 16

Positivity rate: 1.08 percent

77. Norwood

Average daily incidence rate: 8.1 per 100,000

Case count: 34

Tests conducted: 2,640

Positive tests: 49

Positivity rate: 1.86 percent

