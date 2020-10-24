Google Pixel 5, 4a 5G bug can stop phones from charging, fix incoming

Google’s newest Pixel phones, the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, are all around pretty good. However, both devices have a minor charging issue that Google will fix in an upcoming patch.
I first noticed the issue while testing out the 4a 5G for an upcoming review — stay tuned to for that! — when the 4a 5G stopped charging at 60 percent. Thinking maybe it wasn’t plugged in correct, I unplugged the cable, plugged it back in and resumed charging. I didn’t think much of it until it happened again, and then staff reporter Dean Daley also mentioned it happening with his Pixel 5.
A Google spokesperson confirmed to that the odd charging behaviour was a known issue, but only impacted a small number of users. The company fixed the issue in the November software patch, which will roll out sometime during the first week of the month.
Since the Pixel 5 officially releases on October 29th, there’s a good chance some people may experience the charging bug themselves. As for the Pixel 4a 5G, since it won’t arrive in Canada until November 19th, most people won’t experience the bug at all as the November security update should be available by then.
Thankfully, it’s not a major issue and in most cases, should impact the phone too much. In my testing, the most frustrating incident happened when the bug stopped the phone from charging overnight and I woke up to a near-dead phone. If you encounter the issue, just unplug your Pixel 5 or 4a 5G and plug it back in to get it charging again.