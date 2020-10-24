Giants stars allegedly appear on video partying without masks

Two New York Giants stars could find themselves in significant trouble after a video made its way around social media depicting them partying at a club without masks.

On Friday, a New York City man who goes by the name DJ Lugghead posted a video to his Instagram account that shows him partying with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. According to Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media, none of them were wearing masks, and the event appeared to be indoors.

The video has since been deleted, as has a screen recording of it that spread on social media. However, a picture of DJ Lugghead with Jones and Barkley that was also deleted was archived on social media.