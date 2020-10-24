Giants investigating photos of maskless players at NYC bar

Photos surfaced of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley at a Manhattan bar without masks on Friday night, and now the organization reportedly is looking into the situation, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

Jones, Barkley and other Giants players reportedly had dinner in a private room at a Manhattan restaurant. After dinner, they were invited to a bar that was closed to the general public, which would explain why they were maskless. The video of the players and photos were uploaded to Instagram by DJ Lugghead, who was driving the players around.