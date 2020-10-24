Get a free $200 gift card with Samsung’s 85-inch Q70T 4K Smart TV at $700 off today only

It’s not Black Friday just yet, but that’s not stopping retailers from offering early Black Friday deals as early as mid October. Right now, Best Buy has the Samsung 85-inch Q70T Series 4K Smart Tizen TV on sale at $700 off its regular price, bringing it down to $2,599.99. Considering it normally sells for up to $3,299.99, that’s a pretty steep discount. However, the deal doesn’t end there as Best Buy is also throwing in a free $200 Best Buy gift card with the purchase. That brings the total savings up to $900, though you’ll want to shop soon as this deal is available for just one day only.

The Q70T series is from Samsung’s 2020 QLED lineup. While it is on the lower end of the lineup in terms of features, it’s also on the lower end in terms of cost. If you want that beautiful QLED technology, this is a great way to do it. The Q70T series uses a Quantum Processor with deep-learning AI for all your 4K content, which also helps upscale less-than-4K stuff so you always have the best image on your screen. Quantum HDR also gives you an expansive range of colro and detail. It has a 240 Motion Rate, which keeps everything smooth even when there’s a ton of action on the screen.

Samsung TVs also have this thing called Ambient Mode. Basically, for your average TV when it’s not in use it’s just a giant, ugly black box on your wall or sitting uselessly in the corner of the room. Ambient Mode lets you make your TV useful at all times. Either you can display some artwork and neat visuals on the empty screen or actually get relevant info like the weather available to you with a simple glance.

The Q70T has Amazon’s Alexa built right in so you can use the smart assistant to control the TV with your voice. She can change the channel, raise and lower the volume, search for movies, and more. Plus you’ll be able to control the rest of your smart home, too.

