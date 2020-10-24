Gary Ablett overcomes shoulder injury in last game before retirement, Geelong Cats

Geelong’s Gary Ablett’s final AFL game did not quite go to plan as the veteran’s last hurrah fell short of a fairytale ending in heartbreaking circumstances at The Gabba.

In his 357th game before retiring, Ablett had a nightmare start, injuring his left shoulder in the opening minutes against Richmond.

The 36-year-old was led off the field by Cats medical staff after suffering the injury in an awkward tackle by Tigers star Trent Cotchin in the first quarter.

Ablett injures shoulder minutes into AFL grand final

Ablett was grimacing on his way to the sheds, as fears grew that his final AFL game would end right there.

But in a bid to become the fourth-oldest Premiership-wining player in VFL/AFL history, he dug deep to return to the game.

To huge cheers from the Brisbane crowd, Ablett came back out with his shoulder heavily strapped just before the end of the first quarter.

At three-quarter time, Ablett appeared to still be in severe pain as he rushed to the sheds to consult team doctors again after copping several heavy knocks in the game.

Gary Ablett of the Cats is injured during the 2020 AFL Grand Final match (Getty)

Somehow he was able to continue playing in the final quarter to finish with 12 disposals, however Geelong just couldn’t stop the surging Tigers.

Across the park Richmond were simply too good against the Cats, as they claimed a 81-50 victory for back-to-back Premierships and their third flag in four years.

Ablett was seen in tears moments after the final siren as several players from both sides gave their respect to the retiring champion footy player.

“There’s a little bald bloke over there. We’d just want to say we love you and want to thank you for what you’ve done for the game,” Geelong captain Joel Selwood said before Richmond were presented with the Premiership cup.

After the trophy presentaton, Richmond paused their celebrations as both the Tigers and Geelong gathered near the tunnel to give Ablett a guard of honour.

Ablett was met with a rousing, standing ovation at The Gabba, and brought to tears again as he walked off the ground, still cradling his left shoulder.