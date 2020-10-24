Funds locked in DeFi surge $1B as analyst tips post-election bull run By Cointelegraph

Following a six week cooling-off period for the majority of decentralized finance protocols, the DeFi bulls are back in action as total value locked surges to new record highs.

The amount of crypto collateral locked across various DeFi protocols has hit a new all-time high of $12.3 billion according to DeFi Pulse.

