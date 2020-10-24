French Open winner Swiatek will quarantine after contact with COVID-19 By

© . Tennis: French Open
WARSAW () – French Open winner Iga Swiatek said on Saturday she feels good, but will quarantine, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.
“Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures,” the 19-year-old tennis star said said in a Twitter post.
