The Las Vegas Raiders placed Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID list after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. They also placed four other offensive linemen on the list, but it appears they’re now available to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Raiders removed Kolton Miller, Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good from the list. They were placed on it initially only because of close contact with Brown.