John D. Stoll / Wall Street Journal:
Fitbit CEO James Park says its app reached 500,000 paid subscribers this year and talks about expectations for life under Google, competing with Apple, more — Fitbit CEO James Park discusses the company’s new products and competition as it prepares to close its acquisition by Google
Fitbit CEO James Park says its app reached 500,000 paid subscribers this year and talks about expectations for life under Google, competing with Apple, more (John D. Stoll/Wall Street Journal)
John D. Stoll / Wall Street Journal: