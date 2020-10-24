First ransomware attack in 2020 election hits voting infrastructure in Georgia By Cointelegraph

First ransomware attack in 2020 election hits voting infrastructure in Georgia
A ransomware attack targeting the government systems of Georgia’s Hall County also impacted key voting infrastructure it has been revealed.
Local officials initially released few details regarding the Oct. 7 attack, stating that “critical systems within the Hall County Government networks” had been affected. Today, CNN reported the incident “may be the first ransomware attack to hit election infrastructure this political season.”
