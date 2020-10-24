Finley shines in first start, defeating Gamecocks 52-24

LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE — True freshman quarterback TJ Finley threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns while running back Tyrion Davis-Price added 135 yards to lead LSU past South Carolina, 52-24, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Playing at home for the first time since the season opener four weeks prior, LSU (2-2) scored on the ground, through the air, on defense and on special teams to roll past South Carolina (2-3).

Trey Palmer’s 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown broke a 39-year span between such touchdowns by LSU in Tiger Stadium. The most recent was by Eric Martin, 100 yards against Kentucky on Oct. 17, 1981.