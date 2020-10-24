Family of tragic Scots boxer on how his death might have saved lives of others

The family of a tragic boxer who died following a bout 25 years ago have told how his fate may have saved the lives of other fighters.

Jim Murray, 25, looked certain to be crowned British bantamweight champion until he collapsed with seconds to go in his fight against fellow Scot Drew Docherty in October 1995.

The fighter, from Newmains in Lanarkshire, was rushed from the Hospitality Inn venue in Glasgow to the Southern General Hospital, where he died two days later from a brain injury.

Jim’s death forced the sport to introduce new measures to protect boxers and promoter Frank Warren set up the Murray Stone Fund, in memory of the Scot and another tragic boxer, Bradley Stone, to finance MRI scans.







Now, a quarter of a century later, his family has taken part in a new documentary, “Fight: The Jim Murray Story”, to be shown on BBC Scotland, in which they pay tribute to the fighter and insist his death was “not for nothing”.

In 1995, boxing had on average one fighter death per year in the UK.







In the years since Jim’s death, only three other British fighters have died.

Jim’s sister Janie, 45, said: “I live with Jim’s memory every day of my life.

My brother died doing something he loved but the changes that came about afterwards and the MRI scans through the Murray Stone Fund mean he didn’t die for nothing.

“His death saved a lot of people’s lives.”

The documentary charts Jim’s early years and his bout against Docherty on Friday, October 13, 1995.







Jim, who had twice knocked over the champion, appeared on the brink of victory when tragedy struck.

His mum, Margaret, 78, reveals she feared for her son because the fight was taking place on “unlucky” Friday 13th.

The documentary also features contributions from his friends and his trainer, Dave Douglas, as well notable figures such as Docherty’s promoter Tommy Gilmour.

Fight: The Jim Murray Story, BBC Scotland, Tuesday, 10pm.