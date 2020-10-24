Evelyn Lozada Sparks Dating Rumors With Marc Anthony After Posting Photos in His Mansion

WENN

The ‘Basketball Wives’ alum is romantically linked to the ‘Opus’ singer after she posted pictures from a mansion that resembles his multi-million dollar estate in Miami.

Is Evelyn Lozada dating Marc Anthony? The “Basketball Wives” alum sparked hookup rumors with the Latin singer after she posted a series of Instagram pictures which saw her stay in a luxurious mansion that resembled Anthony’s $19M estate in Miami.

Lozada has been posting pictures from the house at least since late September. In one romantic post by the water, she wrote in the caption that she’s “so happy” as she smiled at the camera person taking the video. In another image, she tagged her location as “None of Your Business.”

The reality TV star was apparently joined by her two children in the mansion. In one photo, she showed the two kids having fun in the swimming pool. “The 2 people I put on earth,” she penned and added hashtags “#MyEverything” and “#MommyLovesYouSoMuch.”

Around the same time, Anthony posted a video shot in the house. The singer/songwriter sat down with Amazon Music to celebrate his new milestone as he reached Diamond certification on his 2013 album. “We have made history with 3.0, the first Salsa album in history with Diamond status!” he gushed.

Evelyn Lozada, who’s previously married to Chad Ochocinco, made no secret that she’s a fan of Marc Anthony. In April 2019 when he dropped a new album “Opus”, the mother of two did a little dance on Instagram to celebrate it. “When you find out @marcanthony has a new album coming out!” so she said.

Early this year, Lozada said she’s off the market when a fan asked in an Instagram Q&A if she’s single. She didn’t reveal the name of her boyfriend but she teased in a post days later, “Lunch date with my babe.”

Meanwhile, Marc Anthony was linked to model Jessica Lynne Harris last year. He was previously married to Jennifer Lopez. They share twin children. He has three other children from previous relationships and also adopted a son while dating the mother of his first child.