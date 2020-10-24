Ethereum set to become first blockchain to settle $1 trillion in one year By Cointelegraph

Ethereum set to become first blockchain to settle $1 trillion in one year
The third-quarter decentralized finance boom has resulted in the (ETH) network processing more than twice the daily transaction volume of (BTC).
According to crypto market data aggregator Messari, the 30-day rolling daily average for Ethereum transaction volume is currently $7 billion, with Bitcoin processing less than $3 billion.
