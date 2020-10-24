‘Emily in Paris’ Creator Unapologetic for Criticized Portrayal of French Cliches

Netflix

Insisting that he is ‘not sorry’ for looking at the French capital through a glamorous lens, Darren Star adds that he already has ideas about what Emily will do in a second season.

Darren Star, creator of Lily Collins‘ Netflix drama “Emily in Paris“, has defended the programme over criticism of its cliched portrayal of the French capital.

The series stars Collins as a naive marketing executive trying to get to grips with life in Paris after being hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm.

While fans have flocked to watch the series, reviewers have responded negatively to the show’s portrayal of French “cliches” – with U.Z. writer and executive producer Star “not sorry for looking at Paris through a glamorous lens.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Star, who also created “Sex and the City“, said he intended his new show to be “a love letter to Paris” seen through the eyes of Collins’ title character.

“The first thing she is seeing is the cliches because it’s from her point of view (sic),” he explained. “I wanted to do a show that celebrated that part of Paris.”

He previously revealed he had drawn on his own experiences of visiting the city, telling the New York Times, “I wanted to showcase Paris in a really wonderful way that would encourage people to fall in love with the city in a way that I have.”

Although a second season of the show has yet to be commissioned, Star has revealed he already has ideas about what its heroine will do next.

“She’ll be more of a resident of the city (in season two),” he told Oprah magazine. “She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more.”

Collins, 31, previously told Vanity Fair she “would love nothing more than to be able to go back to Paris” to shoot a second season.