Elderly woman burgled by couple who offered to call ambulance as she lay dying

An elderly woman who was dying in her bed had her phone and purse stolen in a “shameful and appalling” distraction burglary.

The woman’s husband had gone into the street to get help and a man and woman are then believed to have entered the property and offered to call an ambulance.

The elderly husband, in his 80s went up to sit with his wife who sadly died later that day.

It was then discovered that a purse and mobile phone belonging to the elderly woman were missing.

The Mirror reports police wish to speak with two people captured on CCTV in relation to the incident which occurred on October 16 at about 3am in Brierfield, Lancashire.







PC Rob Bayley, of Lancashire Police, said: “To commit a crime like this on an elderly and vulnerable man in his hour of need is shameful and appalling and we are committed to finding those responsible.







“The male victim believed the offenders, who were passers-by, were helping him by ringing for an ambulance while he went back upstairs to sit by the bedside of his dying wife.

“But it has later transpired that they had in fact helped themselves to a purse, which was on a table in the front room and a mobile phone from inside a handbag, which was down the side of a chair.

“I would ask anyone who saw these individuals around the of the incident or anyone who think they might recognise them to please get in touch with any information they think would be useful.”

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 0633 of October 17th.