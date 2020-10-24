Dustin Martin wins Norm Smith Medal

Dustin Martin has made history, becoming the first player to win the Norm Smith Medal three times.

Martin was named best on ground during Richmond’s 31 point win over Geelong at the Gabba.

It’s the third time in four years he has won the medal, after 2017 and 2019.

Gary Ayres, Andrew McLeod and Luke Hodge are the only other players to win multiple medals, since it was first awarded in 1979.

(Getty)

Martin becomes the second player, after McLeod in 1997-98, to win the Norm Smith Medal in consecutive seasons.

Martin was instrumental in Richmond’s come from behind victory, his goal late in the second quarter kick-starting the Tigers’ comeback, who trailed by 21 points at the time.

He added three more goals in the second half, including the final goal of the match from an almost impossible angle.

“I think (this is) the best of his Norm Smith Medals,” Jimmy Bartel, himself a former winner of the award, said on 3AW.

“That’s saying something, because he was extraordinary in the other two games.”

Dustin Martin evades Patrick Dangerfield in the grand final. (Getty)

AFL legend Leigh Matthews said the first two of Martin’s goals were the key to Richmond’s win.

“They were a couple of specials, the goal he kicked in the second quarter was a special, one of those ones that not too many players are able to do, with the body strength that got him clear,” Matthews told 3AW.

“That (second) one was just the ball control, put it on the outside of the right foot to bounce it through.

“If you’ve got Martin in the forward line it makes it harder to have that control in the back 50 that Geelong had in the first half.”

