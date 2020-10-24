Doja Cat Accused of Dissing Tyra Banks With Big Forehead Filter and ‘ANTM’ Intro

Instagram

The ‘Say So’ hitmaker sparks heated discussions on the internet after posting a video of her with a big forehead and tiny face while dancing to ‘America’s Next Top Model’ soundtrack.

Did Doja Cat throw shade on Tyra Banks? The “Say So” hitmaker recently posted a Twitter video that showed her using a face filter that made her forehead look so huge and her face tiny. The clip seemed innocent but people noticed she danced to “America’s Next Top Model” soundtrack.

It sparked the internet chatters on whether or not Doja meant to diss the “ANTM” creator Tyra, who’s famous for her distinct forehead. “This is Tyra shade idc (I don’t care),” one wrote. Another commented, “We will not tolerate making fun of another black woman.” A different person penned, “Tyra better come out swinging.”

While Tyra Banks hasn’t commented on Doja’s video, the 46-year-old runway star has always been proud of her look. While some people might look at her big forehead as a flaw, she considered it a gift because it’s what made her supermodel.

“So I have a very large forehead. Some people call it a five-head, and maybe even a six or a seven,” she once joked in an interview. “When I turned into a supermodel, a lot of people were saying, ‘She cute, but she got a big forehead.’ ”

She believed her forehead made her stand out from the masses as she continued, “I have to thank my forehead for is my modeling agent said if I didn’t have a high forehead, I would’ve been too safe-looking and too commercial-looking, and I wouldn’t have been able to have the high-fashion career that I started with.”

Meanwhile, Doja Cat has been plagued with controversies since gaining mainstream recognitions in 2018 with “Mooo!”. She was accused of being homophobic after an resurfaced tweet showed her using the word “f****t” to describe hip hop artists Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt.

Back then, she insisted she didn’t hate gay people. “I called a couple people faggots when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean I don’t deserve support? I’ve said faggot roughly like 15 thousand times in my life,” she defended herself. “Gay is ok.”

Earlier this year after scoring hit song “Say So”, she sparked another backlash as her old song called “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced. “Dindu Nuffin” is a term used to make fun of African-American victims of police brutality.

She’s also accused of joining white supremacist chat room.

While the singer/rapper apologized for using the term “Dindu Nuffin”, she denied claims that she’s racist.