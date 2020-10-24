DeFi season could be over as Bitcoin and Ether pack bags for the moon By Cointelegraph

DeFi season could be over as Bitcoin and Ether pack bags for the moon



With price successfully punching through the $12,000 barrier after PayPal announced that it would be venturing into digital assets, October is delivering on the excitement that September failed to provide. And with on-chain and market data continuing bullish signs for Bitcoin (BTC), experts believe that a 2017-style rally may be on the way.

Ether (ETH) price has also picked up, although confidence in decentralized finance is beginning to shake as the industry’s growth and hype are slowing down. DeFi has been the major kick-starter for cryptocurrency popularity in 2020, but now, other digital assets seem to be ready to start thriving and could reach considerable heights by the end of the year.

