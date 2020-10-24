Deal of the Month: Get 25% off Totallee iPhone 12 cases

For a limited time, readers can get 25% off totallee iPhone 12/mini and 12 Pro/Max cases with code .

MagSafe compatible and available for all the latest iPhone 12 models, California-based totallee has become known for its super thin cases since first launching back in 2013. In addition to colors to match the new iPhones, totallee has its popular flexible clear case made of shock-absorbent TPU for the new iPhone lineup. Head below for a closer look.

totallee thin case

Shop iPhone 12 mini Case | iPhone 12 Case | iPhone 12 Pro Case | iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Measuring only 0.02-0.03” and weighing only 0.01oz, these are the perfect cases for people who generally don’t like cases or don’t want a bulky case. Being super slim these cases help retain the iPhone’s original form factor. Totallee is the Goldilocks case, being the perfect middle option between going caseless and settling for an overly bulky alternative. You will find no logos or distracting patterns on totallee’s cases. They are designed to be as minimalistic as possible to highlight the beauty of the iPhone.

The cases are available in 5 colors: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Green, Navy Blue, and Clear.

Totallee cases will help keep your iPhone 12/12 Pro looking like new by protecting it from daily wear and scuffs. There is also a protruding “lip” wrapping around the camera module to protect it when you place down your phone. The finish adds extra grip (the IPhone’s glass can be slippery), so your iPhone stays firmly in hand, helping avoid drops in the first place. The clear option is the most protective of their lineup being made of shock absorbent TPU. We recommend pairing your case with their edge-to-edge screen protectors for a seamless protective combo.

totallee clear case

Shop iPhone 12 mini Case | iPhone 12 Case | iPhone 12 Pro Case | iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

With totallee’s clear case you don’t have to choose between hiding your new iPhone behind a bulky cover or risking damage by going case-free. Other clear cases are known to turn yellow quickly but not this one. This case is made with a premium TPU that offers some of the best non-yellowing qualities on the market. They will remain clear and completely see-through, allowing you to enjoy your iPhone’s beautiful design.

2-Year Warranty

Every totallee order is processed in their South Pasadena, California, office by a team of 13 dedicated individuals. Since 2013 they specialized in making thin phone cases and have built a reputation as the number one case maker in that niche. Totallee also gives back by donating 1% of all sales to charities working on the front lines to help end the homelessness crisis.

All totallee cases go for $35 and orders over $50 ship free. Whether you just received your new iPhone 12/12 Pro, are still waiting to get your new iPhone or are holding on to an older model, we recommend buying a case from totallee if a thin, minimal case is what you’re after.

Shop your size now:

iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

iPhone 12 Pro Case

iPhone 12 Case

iPhone 12 Mini Case

Older model

For a limited time get 25% off all website orders with code on totallee’s website. Some colors tend to sell out and you might want to check availability on Amazon if they’re out of stock on the website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: