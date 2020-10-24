Deadly Explosion Hits Kabul Tutoring Center

KABUL, Afghanistan — A deadly explosion struck a tutoring center in Kabul on Saturday, puncturing a relatively peaceful period in the Afghan capital even as violence has spiraled upward in the countryside.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, said at least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in the attack. He said the explosion happened in an alley leading to an educational center called Kawsar.

Mr. Arian said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber on foot who was stopped before he could enter the educational center and detonated his explosives at the entrance.

“Ambulances are still transferring the bodies,” said Abuzar Motaqi, head of the main hospital in the area. “Up to now 13 bodies and 30 wounded have been transferred to our hospital. Most of them are very young.”