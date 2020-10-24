COVID-19 outbreaks tied to Winthrop Elks Lodge, Pleasant Park Yacht Club

Winthrop officials have tied 22 new COVID-19 cases to social events at the Winthrop Lodge of Elks and the Pleasant Park Yacht Club and are asking residents to get tested for the virus, the town said Saturday.

All residents who have not been tested for the coronavirus are encouraged to do so, and anyone who visited the Elks lodge or the yacht club from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18 is asked to get tested and to self-isolate, Town Manager Austin Faison, Public Health Director Meredith Hurley, and Police Chief Terence Delehanty said in a statement.

“It’s vital that anyone who visited either establishment during that period … get tested as soon as possible and stay home until you receive your results,” Hurley said in the statement. “We take matters like this seriously, and will continue to work diligently with state public health officials to complete the contact tracing process. We will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available.”