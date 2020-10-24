College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 8 top 25, Big Ten games

Week 8 marks another milestone in the 2020 college football season.

The Big Ten will play football for the first time in 2020 after postponing its season on Aug. 11 — the first Power 5 conference to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Week 8 slate of games marks the first of eight consecutive weeks those teams will play without a bye before the conference’s championship game.

That starts on Friday, when Illinois travels to Madison, Wis., to take on No. 14 Wisconsin; but the biggest games to watch are the noon matchup between No. 5 Ohio State and Nebraska and the ranked matchup between No. 18 Michigan and No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten will draw the biggest headlines this week — barring any massive upsets — but other games of note include the “Third Saturday in October” between No. 2 Alabama and Tennessee; No. 23 N.C. State at No. 14 North Carolina; No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State; and No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU.

Below is everything you need to watch the full Week 8 slate of games, including time and TV channel, for every top-25, Power 5 and Big Ten game:

Game Time (ET) TV channel Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson Noon ACC Network, fuboTV Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State Noon Fox, fuboTV No. 23 N.C. State at No. 14 North Carolina Noon ESPN, fuboTV Kansas at No. 20 Kansas State Noon Fox Sports 1, fuboTV Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina Noon ESPNU, fuboTV Auburn at Ole Miss Noon SEC Network, fuboTV Oklahoma at TCU Noon ABC, fuboTV Florida State at Louisville Noon ESPN3 Rutgers at Michigan State Noon BTN, fuboTV Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Marshall 2:30 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee 3:30 p.m. CBS, fuboTV No. 3 Notre Dame at Pitt 3:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State 3:30 p.m. Fox, fuboTV No. 8 Penn State at Indiana 3:30 p.m. FS1, fuboTV No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 Baylor at Texas 3:30 p.m ESPN, fuboTV Iowa at Purdue 3:30 p.m. BTN, fuboTV Georgia Tech at Boston College 4 p.m. ACCN, fuboTV Kentucky at Missouri 4 p.m. SECN, fuboTV West Virginia at Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV South Carolina at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota 7:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Maryland at Northwestern 7:30 p.m. BTN, fuboTV Virginia at No. 11 Miami 8 p.m. ACCN, fuboTV No. 9 Cincinnati No. 16 SMU 9 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV Texas State at No. 12 BYU 10:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

The Week 8 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast live on national TV, with games appearing on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC; Fox and Fox Sports 1; CBS; and the SEC, ACC and Big Ten networks. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, CBS All Access, Fox.com or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

