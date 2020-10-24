Home Business Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil By

() – Coca-Cola European Partners (L:) is in advanced talks to acquire Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil (AX:), Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The details of the deal which has not yet been finalised could be announced within few days, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal would be the largest involving an Australian company this year, Bloomberg said.

U.S.-based Coca-Cola Co (N:) owns a 19.11% stake in Coca-Cola European Partners, the world’s largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

Shares in bottler Coca-Cola Amatil were halted on Thursday pending an announcement on a “potential material transaction”.

Nieth company could be reached for comment outside business hours.

