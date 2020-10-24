Home Business CME becomes 2nd biggest Bitcoin futures market By Cointelegraph

Institutional frenzy: CME becomes 2nd biggest Bitcoin futures market

The futures market overtook Binance Futures to become the second-biggest (BTC) futures exchange by open interest. The data shows that the institutional volume is rapidly gaining a larger share of the cryptocurrency market.

On Oct. 10, Skew reported that the CME Bitcoin futures market’s open interest rose sharply by 1,500 contracts. Since then, within three days, the price of BTC surged 9% to over $13,000.

Bitcoin exchange futures open interest. Source: Skew